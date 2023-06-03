x
Three Tennessee men's basketball players selected for All-SEC teams

Santiago Vescovi was selected for the First Team for the second year in a row. Zakai Zeigler and Julian Phillips also received post-season honors.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) dribbles against Mississippi in the first half in an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee men's basketball players were selected to All-SEC teams on Monday.

For the second year in a row, Santiago Vescovi was named to the All-SEC First team. Similarly, Zakai Zeigler was also named to the All-Defensive team for a second straight year. Julian Phillips was selected to the All-Freshman team.

According to UT Athletics, Vescovi finished SEC regular season as a league leader in three-point percentage shots at 38.7%.

Ziegler is only the third Vol to earn multiple All-Defensive team honors, including Josh Richardson and Yves Pons, and the first to do it by his sophomore year.

Ziegler ranked sixth in the league, averaging 1.8 steals per game.

In a release by UT Athletics, it said one-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree Phillips averaged nine points and 4.9 rebounds per game during the season. 

