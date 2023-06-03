Three Tennessee men's basketball players selected for All-SEC teams

Santiago Vescovi was selected for the First Team for the second year in a row. Zakai Zeigler and Julian Phillips also received post-season honors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee men's basketball players were selected to All-SEC teams on Monday.

For the second year in a row, Santiago Vescovi was named to the All-SEC First team. Similarly, Zakai Zeigler was also named to the All-Defensive team for a second straight year. Julian Phillips was selected to the All-Freshman team.

According to UT Athletics, Vescovi finished SEC regular season as a league leader in three-point percentage shots at 38.7%.

Ziegler is only the third Vol to earn multiple All-Defensive team honors, including Josh Richardson and Yves Pons, and the first to do it by his sophomore year.

Ziegler ranked sixth in the league, averaging 1.8 steals per game.