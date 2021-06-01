Tickets for Tennessee games at NCAA Knoxville Regional sold out, Vols to face Wright State on Friday

Officials said that all the seats in the main concourses and bleachers of Lindsey Nelson Stadium were sold out.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fans of Tennessee baseball may need to wait before they can see a game after officials announced tickets were sold out as of Tuesday.

Sean Barrows with Tennessee Baseball said that all the seats in the main concourses of Lindsey Nelson stadium were sold out as of Tuesday afternoon. Tickets for the bleachers were also sold out for Tennessee games in the Knoxville Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

The stadium holds 4,283 people at full capacity, not including extra bleachers officials set up to hold more fans.

Officials also said the first 300 students will be able to see the game from a reserved "standing room only" area. According to officials, those students will be able to watch the game for free, after athletic department officials decided to cover the cost for them.

Barrows said that there will likely be tickets available for non-Tennessee games. Information about exactly how many tickets could be available was not available.

The Vols earned a spot as the No. 3 seed in NCAA Baseball, and are set to host Duke, Liberty and Wright State during the Knoxville Regional. They will face Wright State on Friday.