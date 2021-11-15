Time to beat Kentucky again; Orange and Blue blood drive kicks off!

The blood drive competition has been going on for over 30 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Even though the Vols have already played and beat Kentucky, you can now help get another win against the Wildcats off the field.

The annual Blue and Orange blood drive competition kicks off today. MEDIC Regional Center reported that it has lost the last two years and is looking to bring the trophy back to Knoxville.

MEDIC stated in a press release that this week is crucial to growing the region's blood supply and will aid in pulling its supply out of the critical inventory levels.

Those who donate blood will receive a special edition t-shirt, $10 e-gift card, gift cards to multiple local restaurants and a ticket to the ETCH Fantasy of Trees.