Tip time, location announced for Tennessee's second round NCAA matchup

The Lady Vols will play No. 6 seed Michigan on Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

SAN ANTONIO — After taking care of in-state rival Middle Tennessee State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Lady Vols will host No. 6 seed Michigan on Tuesday. We now know the when, where and how for that second round matchup.

Tennessee will play Michigan in the Alamodome in San Antonio for the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday at 5 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

After being tied at halftime, the Lady Vols pulled away from the Hayes sisters and MTSU in the second half, beating the Blue Raiders, 87-62. It's the first win in the NCAA Tournament under second-year head coach Kellie Harper.

For those of you still up, we have a tip time for No. 3 seed @LadyVol_Hoops vs. No. 6 seed Michigan.



The two teams will matchup on Tuesday at 5 p.m. EST in San Antonio. — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) March 22, 2021

Michigan was in a similarly tight situation against No. 11 seed Florida Gulf Coast, but just like the Lady Vols, took care of business in the second half, beating the Eagles 87-66.

Michigan has a lethal offensive attack, with one of the top scorers in the nation in forward Naz Hillmon. She averages a double-double, 24.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, scoring as many as 50 points earlier this season against Ohio State. Even more impressive, she does all of this in the paint and at the free throw line - Hillmon hasn't attempted a three-point shot all season.