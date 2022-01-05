Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from IR, clearing him for practice

Tennessee's star player suffered a foot injury in October and has missed eight games. The Titans hope to have Henry for their postseason run.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is one step closer to returning to the football field.

The team moved him to "Designated to Return from Injured Reserve", which clearers him to start practicing as of Wednesday. The Titans hope to have him for their postseason run.

The star player has missed the last eight games for Tennessee with a foot injury he suffered in a game against the Indianapolis Colts.

In his first eight games of the season, Henry was having an MVP caliber season rushing for 937 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He added 154 yards receiving, which had his total yards amount over 1,000 yards.

Without Henry, the team has still managed to capture the number one overall seed in the AFC and clinched the AFC South title. They close out the regular season on Jan. 9 against the Houston Texans.