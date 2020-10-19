Titans tackle Taylor Lewan tears ACL against Texans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan confirmed on Twitter Monday afternoon that he tore his ACL during Tennessee's overtime win against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
"Don't feel sorry for me, I'm going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever," Lewan said in the post.
A former first round pick and three-time Pro Bowler, the former Michigan offensive lineman has become a rock for the Titans offensive line since being drafted in 2014.
"I can't wait to watch my guys crush it, I'm going to be the biggest titans fan each and every Sunday. We are doing something special here and this small set back doesn't change a thing!"
The Titans will put its undefeated record on the line against an undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers team on Sunday afternoon in Nissan Stadium.