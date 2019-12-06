NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will honor Eddie George and the late Steve McNair by retiring their jerseys on September 15 in Nissan Stadium, Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk announced on Wednesday.

“Steve and Eddie will be forever linked as two of the driving forces for our team in the late 90’s and early 2000’s,” Strunk said. “They were the heart and soul of the team and each made the other a better player and ultimately led to a great deal of team success. Their statistics will forever live in our record books, but their play and sacrifice is what our fans will always remember. For that and all that they have done for our team, the number 9 and 27 will be retired with the all-time franchise greats.”

McNair and George join six other former Titans and Oilers to have their jersey numbers retired: safety/punter Jim Norton (43), defensive end Elvin Bethea (65), running back Earl Campbell (34), guard Mike Munchak (63), offensive lineman Bruce Matthews (74) and quarterback Warren Moon (1). Moon, whose number was retired on Oct. 1, 2006, was the most recent such honoree.

McNair played 11 seasons with the Titans (1995–2005), becoming its second all-time leading passer (27,141 yards) and recording more wins as a starter (76) than any other franchise quarterback.

George spent eight seasons with the team (1996–2003). He is the organization’s all-time leading rusher (10,009) as well as its all-time scrimmage yards leader (12,153).

George and McNair were critical to perhaps the most successful period of football the team, helping guide the run to Super Bowl XXXIV. Together they experienced four total playoff appearances (1999, 2000, 2002 and 2003), two division titles (2000 and 2002) and two AFC Championship games (1999 and 2002).

September 15 is the date of the team's home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.