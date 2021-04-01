Titans win AFC South as Derrick Henry passes 2,000 yard mark

It's just the third time the team has won the AFC South division.

HOUSTON — It took all sixty minutes and a good bounce on Sunday, but the Tennessee Titans are AFC South champions after beating the Houston Texans 41-38 on a last-second field goal.

Rookie kicker Sam Sloman, in for veteran Stephen Gostkowski who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, bounced a 37-yard field goal off the right upright and through the posts to push Tennessee to a home game this postseason.

The Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. EST, a rematch of Tennessee's Divisional Round win against the Ravens last year.

"It's never easy in this league, and I hope that everybody appreciates that. We don't take winning for granted," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "I'm proud of our guys, our coaches, for the work they put in, and the entire organization. Excited for our owner, for Amy (Adams Strunk) and her family, to be able to do this. To be able to clinch this in Houston where she grew up, where our team was founded, I think there is a lot of reasons. So just incredibly gracious to be the coach of this team and try to continue to improve."

It's the third time the team has won the AFC South division, the first time since 2008. The Titans have made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

Running back Derrick Henry also made history against the Texans on Sunday. With his 250 rushing yards, Henry became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. Tennessee is now the only team in league history to have two players rush for 2,000 yards: Chris Johnson eclipsed that mark in 2009.

"I'm just happy to be a part of this team, a part of this organization, be with my teammates, with the guys on this team," Henry said after the game. "They're my brothers. Great accomplishment for us collectively, and just glad we were able to finish with a W in the division, be able to keep playing. It got shaky at the end, but we all stuck together and was able to get it done."