COOKEVILLE, Tennessee — Four local teams will have a chance to lift a Gold Ball this weekend in Cookeville, Tennessee. Keep an eye out for this article throughout the Blue Cross Bowl State Championships, with the latest updates from the championships. For live stats, audio and video, CLICK HERE

1A State Title - Lake Co. (14-0) vs. Greenback (12-2)

-Friday, 12 p.m. EST

3A State Title - Pearl Cohn (14-0) vs. Alcoa (13-1)

-Friday, 4 p.m. EST

5A State Title - Summit (12-2) vs. Central (12-2)

-Friday, 8 p.m. EST

6A State Title - Ravenwood (13-1) vs. Maryville (14-0)

-Saturday, 8 p.m. EST