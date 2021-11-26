Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans enters the transfer portal

"First of all, I wanna thank the Lord above for blessing me with the ability to do what I love to do," Evans said in his post. "Secondly, to Vol nation, I thank each and everyone of you for the undying support that you give: that itself will last with me forever. I wanna thank coach Heupel and his staff for giving me a chance here at UT to be a Vol when he got the position and throughout his journey. I have made some friendships that will last a lifetime. To all my bothers, love. After praying to god and giving myself time to think on what’s best for me and my family. I’ve decided to to enter the transfer portal and weigh my options.”