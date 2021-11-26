Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans enters the transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee running back, Tiyon Evans, announced on his Instagram on Friday that he will enter the transfer portal.
He has missed four games this season, but despite that still leads the team in rushing yards with 525 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns.
His longest rush was for 92 yards and a touchdown ageist Missouri, which was the third-longest in program history.
He also had one receiving touchdown against Florida that went for 47 yards.
"First of all, I wanna thank the Lord above for blessing me with the ability to do what I love to do," Evans said in his post. "Secondly, to Vol nation, I thank each and everyone of you for the undying support that you give: that itself will last with me forever. I wanna thank coach Heupel and his staff for giving me a chance here at UT to be a Vol when he got the position and throughout his journey. I have made some friendships that will last a lifetime. To all my bothers, love. After praying to god and giving myself time to think on what’s best for me and my family. I’ve decided to to enter the transfer portal and weigh my options.”
The Vols backfield now turns to Jabari Small, the team's second-leading rusher, to take over most of the carries.
Tennessee takes on Vanderbilt on Senior Day Saturday at 3:45 p.m.