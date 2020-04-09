x
Tiz the Law is a big favorite in a Derby unlike any other

Kentucky Derby entry Tiz the Law runs during a workout at Churchill Downs, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5th. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a Kentucky Derby postponed four months because of the coronavirus, Tiz the Law is the biggest favorite at 3-5 odds since 1989. 

He was a dominating winner of the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to this year's reconfigured Triple Crown. 

Tiz the Law faces 15 rivals Saturday in the 1 1/4-mile Derby, the smallest field since 2003. Trainer Bob Baffert saddles 8-1 shot Authentic and 15-1 shot Thousand Words in his bid to win a record-tying sixth Derby. 

There won't be any fans in the stands and the infield because of the pandemic.  

The 146th Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, Sept. 5 starting at 2:30 p.m. on WTHR. Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m.

