TKA offensive lineman commits to Tennessee

J'Marion Gooch flipped his commitment from the Auburn Tigers to the Vols on Monday.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The Vols added to its strong 2021 recruiting class on Monday. The King's Academy J'Marion Gooch committed to Tennessee, flipping from Auburn, after months of heavy recruiting from the Vols.

Gooch announced his decision in video posted on Twitter account. He gave a simple "Go Vols" at the end.

Gooch is a three-star offensive lineman, according to 247sports. He's also ranked 20th in the state of Tennessee in class of 2021.