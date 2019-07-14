KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — In a press release on Sunday, The King's Academy Head softball coach Marc Weekly announced he will not return to lead the program for the 2019-2020 school year. Weekly will continue to serve the academy as Vice President for Development.

“I thank the administration, faculty, staff, families and especially the players for allowing me the opportunity to develop this high caliber program," said Weekly. "I will always be a fan and look forward to celebrating the continued success of these young ladies, on and off the field.”

Weekly joined the TKA staff in 2012 as the Athletic Director and Development Officer, putting together the first softball team in TKA history to compete in TSSAA, winning three state championships in the process.

The TKA Administration has appointed Dayna Carter as the new head softball caoch. Carter served as an assistant coach on staff for the 2019 season. Carter has worked as a head coach for 16 years, leading the programs at Seymour and Christian Academy of Knoxville, where the team won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017. Carter played at the collegiate level for Sacramento City College before transferring to Oklahoma.

Dayna Carter announced as new TKA head softball coach.

TKA

“I was thankful to be a part of the TKA softball family last year. I am excited to continue with this program and these awesome girls. Marc and Mark have obviously built this program to where it is today, and my plan is to build on to what they have already built. The 4 seniors this past year have left such an impact on this team and they will be greatly missed. We will have a brand-new look next year with their absence, but we will work hard to compete and continue the winning tradition," Carter said.

"I’ve poured the proverbial blood, sweat, and tears into developing this program over the course of the past six years, so it means a great deal to me. I could never leave the program in the hands of just anyone," said Weekly. "So, I’m sincerely thankful to have an accomplished coach and friend taking the reins. I’m also grateful that assistant coach Mark Webber will remain on staff. Dayna was a true asset to our coaching staff last season. She is a talented and knowledgeable coach that will continue the TKA Softball tradition of excellence.”

Before coaching at TKA, Weekly worked as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Tennessee.