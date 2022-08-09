Tennessee Basketball releases its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball announced its 2022-2023 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.
The Vols open the season at Thompson-Boling Arena against Tennessee Tech on Monday, November 7. UT will also compete in one yet-to-be-finalized exhibition game prior to the regular season opener.
Tennessee travels to Bridgestone Arena to conclude its three-game series with Colorado on Sunday, November 13.
Then, the Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena for a home game against Florida Gulf Coast on November 16t before hitting the road again for the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Tennessee will play three games during Thanksgiving Week at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. The Vols open with Butler on November 23. The next day, Tennessee will face either BYU or Southern Cal, before playing a third and final game on November 25.
Following Tennessee's Thanksgiving tournament, the Vols have three straight home games. Tennessee hosts McNeese State on November 30, Alcorn State on December 4 and Eastern Kentucky on December 7.
The Vols then have back-to-back contests away from home beginning with a neutral-site meeting with Maryland on December 11 in Brooklyn, New York for the Hall of Fame Invitational in the Barclays Center.
Tennessee's final regular-season non-conference road trip is on December 17 at Arizona. The team then closes out the first non-conference stretch with a home game against Austin Peay on December 21s.
The Vols open SEC play on December 28. Tennessee's final regular season non-conference game comes exactly one month later on January 28, when Texas comes to Knoxville for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Times and television information for Tennessee's non-conference games will be released at a later date.