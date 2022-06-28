Tony Vitello named Southeast Regional Coach of the Year by ABCA

Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello was named the Southeast Regional Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After leading Tennessee baseball to one of its best seasons in program history, the honors continue to come in for Vols head coach Tony Vitello.

On Tuesday, Vitello was named the Southeast Regional Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC.

According to Tennessee, the ABCA/ATEC Regional and National Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABCA All-America & Coach of the Year committees in all nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division and high school.

Vitello led the Vols to a program-record of 57 wins and two Southeastern Conference titles.

UT won both the SEC regular-season and SEC tournament championships for the first time since 1995. The Vols recorded their best SEC record in program history, going 25-5.

Vitello was named the Perfect Game National Coach of the Year for the second season in a row. Vitello led the Vols to program-record eight players earning postseason All-America honors, including four first-team selections, which was also a school record.

Tennessee had four players earn Freshmen All-America honors.