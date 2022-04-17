Tony Vitello, Frank Anderson receive suspension following Saturday's ejections vs. Alabama

Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello and assistant coach Frank Anderson will not coach against Alabama in game three on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Following Saturday's ejections in game two against Alabama, Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello and assistant coach Frank Anderson will not coach in Sunday's game three.

Vitello and Anderson were ejected during the top of the first inning on Saturday.

UT is still awaiting word from the NCAA and SEC regarding potential additional discipline stemming from the ejections.

Hitting coach Josh Elander will serve as acting head coach while Vitello is suspended.

Tennessee's pitching coach, Anderson, received an automatic one-game suspension after his ejection Saturday.

This is Vitello's second suspension in his five seasons as Tennessee head coach. He received a two-game supension in 2018 during the Vols' series against Kentucky. He held a lemonade stand pregame for fans during the game he was suspended.

The Vols first pitch against Alabama in game three is Sunday at 1:00 p.m.