Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello named Perfect Game Coach of the Year

Vitello wins the honor for the second season in a row. Several Vols players named Perfect Game All-Americans.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello has been named Perfect Game USA Coach of the Year for the second season in a row, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Vitello led the Vols to a national No. 1 ranking for most of the season as well as a nation's best 57-9 record. The team also led the country in ERA and home runs to highlight a host of other statistics.

Tennessee sophomore pitcher and SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander also headlined the Vols' Perfect Game All-American selections as the lone Tennessee player to land on the First Team.

Second baseman Jorel Ortega and center fielder Drew Gilbert were honored on the Perfect Game Second Team All-American list, while third baseman Trey Lipscomb was a Third Team honoree.