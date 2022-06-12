x
Tony Vitello signs autographs for kids after Tennessee gets eliminated from NCAA Tournament

The Vols fell short of making the College World Series, but their head coach still took time to make fans happy after the loss.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday after losing the deciding game of the Super Regional to Notre Dame, 7-3.

The team was disappointed the season has come to an end, but head coach Tony Vitello still took time to sign autographs for kids.

"Thanks for the great season, Tony," one kid said after getting an autograph.

Vitello was seen doing this well after the loss to Notre Dame in the first game of the Super Regional. He also did so after a loss to Tennessee Tech this year that ended the Vols' 23-game winning streak.

The head coach led Tennessee to 57 wins, an SEC regular season title and an SEC Tournament championship.

 

