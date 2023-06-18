Tony Vitello's dad explains how he has seen his son grow during Tennessee baseball's season

Greg Vitello is proud of his son for the way he kept finding ways to get this team to play better baseball and for making the College World Series.

OMAHA, Neb. — Tennessee baseball will play in a win-or-go-home game against Stanford in the College World Series on Monday.

Regardless of what happens on the field from here on out for the Vols, the coaching job Tony Vitello has done to get this team to Omaha has been impressive.

His dad, Greg Vitello, has seen his son grow throughout the year as a coach and he beams with pride over it.

Last season when Tennessee went 57-9 and won the SEC regular season and tournament title, many expected UT would replicate great success automatically this season. Greg, who coached baseball and his son Tony, said his son knew it wouldn’t be easy at all.

“We talked at Christmas time about what’s going to happen, how is this team going to evolve and I think he was kind of spot on, even at Christma," Tony's dad said. "Losing the number of players that he did, and the players that were coming back. He said it too, this team had to find a personality.”

The team did find that personality, which is why they made it to the College World Series. Greg said that his son has a trait that made it all work out.

“Unlike his father, he has got a lot more patience," he said with a laugh.

Greg saw his son grow in moments throughout the season like in the Missouri series where the Vols got swept to start SEC play. Tony was ejected during a game.

“He still has a few more games to get thrown out of before he can catch me, but I think the Missouri game he learned a bit of a lesson," Greg said. "When he was excused from that game. Cause he really didn’t say a whole lot. But I think there was a realization, I need to be here, I need to be here on this bench. I can’t be somewhere else. This is where I can help. And I think that was a big turning point for him.”

He saw his son keep digging, even in the lowest points like when the Vols were swept on the road against Arkansas.

“I think he was hurt because his team didn’t perform and I think that’s one of the things he and his coaching staff pride themselves in is when we take the field, we want to take the field," Greg said. "We cross that line and we want everyone to know this is Tennessee baseball.”

He said Tony has had to put on a lot of different hats to keep his guys ready.

“It used to be you could just be a coach," he said. "It’s not like that anymore man. You pretty much have to be a mommy, a daddy, a philosopher, a doctor, a nurse, hold people’s hands. Guys call him or text him at 2 o’clock in the morning. ‘I’m having this problem, I’m having that problem.’”

Tony kept handling it. Greg said for his son to keep finding a way this season has been awesome to watch.

“You know this is probably his best coaching performance since he’s been at Tennessee,' Tony's father said.

He's so happy to watch his son shine.

"I'm extremely proud and I don’t tell him enough. Very, very proud," Greg said.

Sat down with Tony Vitello's dad, Greg, today. I asked him the greatest thing Tony has ever given him for Father's Day. As Tony's former coach and his father, he answered with this: pic.twitter.com/Zj4oQr6ny4 — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) June 18, 2023