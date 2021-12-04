Top five high school football games we went to this season

As the high school football season wrapped up in our area on Friday, we look back on the best games we got our cameras to this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The high school football season wrapped up in our area on Friday as Alcoa and Powell claimed state titles in the BlueCross Bowl.

No. 5: Webb vs. CAK

Webb was down 11 going into the fourth.

They fought back and were down 23-18 with under two minutes to go. Linebacker Cooper Cameron housed a 61 yard pick six, Webb took a 24-23 lead and then went on to win sealing the comeback in thrilling fashion.

No. 4: Seymour vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

In an old rivalry renewed, this game went to overtime tied at 7-7.

GP scored first, but missed the extra point. Seymour scored and just needed an extra point to win.

Wesley Zamboni lined up and missed, but the Highlanders roughed the kicker. A second chance. Zamboni lined up again, but the Eagles were called for a false start.

Third time was the charm. Zamboni was the hero as his team rushed the field. Seymour won 14-13 after all the drama.

Seymour takes down Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-13 in OT. @SHSEaglesFTBL



GP scored TD first, PAT blocked.

Seymour scores TD, PAT blocked, but roughing the kicker penalty.

Seymour PAT part 2, good, but false start.

Seymour PAT part 3, ballgame courtesy Wesley Zamboni. pic.twitter.com/rCgR2LnGgD — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) August 20, 2021

No. 3: Farragut vs. Science Hill

The Admirals played close game after close game all season, but their finest one came against the Hilltoppers.

Farragut found themselves down 28-7 at halftime, but came storming back in the second half. This one went to double overtime.

The Admirals won 57-56 in the shootout.

.@FarragutFB goes on the road to Science Hill and comes home with a huge win in double-overtime. pic.twitter.com/vp0HgQKCjW — WBIR Sports (@WBIRSports) November 6, 2021

No. 2: Knox Catholic vs. Powell

The Fighting Irish took a 23-7 lead into halftime, but the Panthers wouldn't say die.

They fought their way back and it was a 23-21 game in the fourth quarter.

Knox Catholic needed to run some clock and score to put this game away, but a screen pass went awry and it was a fumble. Powell's Walter Nolen scooped it up, but then he fumbled it on the way to the endzone. A fortunate bounce later and his teammate Daniel Stanford scooped it up and took it in. After a two-point conversion, the Panthers were up 28-23.

The Fighting Irish needed to dig deep and did.

Less than a minute to go. Fighting Irish drive down into the redzone. There was a botched snap, but quarterback Jayden Neal got it back. He floated one to the endzone. Wide receiver Tommy Winton catgut a ball in between his legs in miraculous fashion.

They took the lead back 30-28 and wouldn't surrender it in the final moments.

After a fumbled snap, @KCIrishFootball's Tommy Winton secured a catch IN BETWEEN HIS LEGS to tie the game up with under a minute to go. XP was GOOD. Fighting Irish win 30-29 in a wacky, thrilling game.#SCtop10 @KnoxCatholic pic.twitter.com/LL4xAr3Gdy — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 22, 2021

No. 1:Alcoa vs. West

It was a defensive battle most of the way through.

West scored on a fourth quarter touchdown that would force overtime in this one.

The offenses both caught lucky breaks in the first overtime as each had passes deflected that somehow anyways landed in their receivers hands. That took us t a second overtime.

West scored first in the second stanza, but missed the extra point. Alcoa needed a response and the point after for the win.

It came down to a fourth and goal for the Tornadoes. Quarterback Caden Buckles rolled out one way and then threw the ball all the way back across the field to find a wide open Elijah Carson for the score.