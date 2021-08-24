Top recruit in the 2022 class lists Tennessee football in his top three choices

Walter Nolen, a Powell High School defensive tackle, released his top three schools on Tuesday night and the Vols made the list.

POWELL, Tenn. — Tennessee football is one step closer to landing the top recruit in the country in the 2022 class.

Walter Nolen, a Powell High School defensive tackle, released his top three schools on Tuesday night through social media and the Vols made the list. He also had Georgia and Texas A&M in his top three, which are both Southeastern Conference teams.

Nolen is rated as a five star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports. He’s listed at six feet four inches, weighing 235 pounds.

The Vols have landed 14 commits in the Class of 2022. That includes four four star recruits and 10 three start recruits.

At a Jamboree earlier in the month, Nolan spoke to WBIR about his experience playing inside of Neyland Stadium.

"It mean it was fun. I could see myself back here doing it again," Nolan said.