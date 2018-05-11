The Toyota East vs. West TN All-Star Classic roster was announced on Sunday night, with plenty of representation from local schools.
- Greeneville - 4 players
- Alcoa - 3 players
- Farragut - 3 players
- Oak Ridge - 3 players
- Central - 2 players
- South-Doyle - 1 player
- Morristown East - 1 player
- Anderson County - 1 player
- Dobyns-Bennett - 1 player
- Webb - 1 player
- Austin-East - 1 player
- Fulton - 1 player
- Maryville - 1 player
Three local coaches are also on the staff for the East Team
- Byrson Rosser (Central) - HC
- Nick Craney (Central) - LB
- Jeff Phillips (Austin-East) - DL
The game will be played at Austin Peay State University on December 7, broadcasted nationally on ESPN3.
Here's the full list of student-athletes on the East All-Star roster:
© 2018 WBIR