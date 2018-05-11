The Toyota East vs. West TN All-Star Classic roster was announced on Sunday night, with plenty of representation from local schools.

Greeneville - 4 players

Alcoa - 3 players

Farragut - 3 players

Oak Ridge - 3 players

Central - 2 players

South-Doyle - 1 player

Morristown East - 1 player

Anderson County - 1 player

Dobyns-Bennett - 1 player

Webb - 1 player

Austin-East - 1 player

Fulton - 1 player

Maryville - 1 player

Three local coaches are also on the staff for the East Team

Byrson Rosser (Central) - HC

Nick Craney (Central) - LB

Jeff Phillips (Austin-East) - DL

The game will be played at Austin Peay State University on December 7, broadcasted nationally on ESPN3.

Here's the full list of student-athletes on the East All-Star roster:

Here is what you have been waiting for...the 2018 Toyota East All-Stars! pic.twitter.com/oSXKJ4IMEV — Toyota East vs West TN All-Star Classic (@tnallstar) November 5, 2018

