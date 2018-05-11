The Toyota East vs. West TN All-Star Classic roster was announced on Sunday night, with plenty of representation from local schools.

  • Greeneville - 4 players
  • Alcoa - 3 players
  • Farragut - 3 players
  • Oak Ridge - 3 players
  • Central - 2 players
  • South-Doyle - 1 player
  • Morristown East - 1 player
  • Anderson County - 1 player
  • Dobyns-Bennett - 1 player
  • Webb - 1 player
  • Austin-East - 1 player
  • Fulton - 1 player
  • Maryville - 1 player

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Three local coaches are also on the staff for the East Team

  • Byrson Rosser (Central) - HC
  • Nick Craney (Central) - LB
  • Jeff Phillips (Austin-East) - DL

The game will be played at Austin Peay State University on December 7, broadcasted nationally on ESPN3.

Here's the full list of student-athletes on the East All-Star roster:

© 2018 WBIR