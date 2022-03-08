x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee

Dixon has spent most of his college playing days at Clemson but also had a short stint with West Virginia. He's expected to join the team soon and play this season.
Credit: AP
Clemson's Lynn-J Dixon (23) runs down the sideline ahead of Georgia Tech's Djimon Brooks during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football got a big pickup for their backfield on Wednesday.

The Vols got a commitment from transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon and he is expected to join the team soon and play this season, according to WBIR's sources.

He played four years with Clemson and totaled 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. This past spring, he was with West Virginia but left the program.

Out of high school as a four-star prospect, he committed to the Vols as a part of the Class of 2018 before decommitting.

It's a big addition for Tennessee after it was announced this week that running back Len'Neth Whitehead was ruled out for the season due to an injury.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New Orleans Saints WR Deonte Harty could get larger role with unique skills set

Before You Leave, Check This Out