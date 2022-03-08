Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee

Dixon has spent most of his college playing days at Clemson but also had a short stint with West Virginia. He's expected to join the team soon and play this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football got a big pickup for their backfield on Wednesday.

The Vols got a commitment from transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon and he is expected to join the team soon and play this season, according to WBIR's sources.

He played four years with Clemson and totaled 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. This past spring, he was with West Virginia but left the program.

Out of high school as a four-star prospect, he committed to the Vols as a part of the Class of 2018 before decommitting.