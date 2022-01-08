Transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor commits to Tennessee

"Vol nation, let's rock," he wrote in his tweet announcing the news. Neyor had 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season with Wyoming.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football picked up a transfer on Saturday afternoon.

Former Wyoming wide receiver Isaiah Neyor announced on his social media he has committed to the Vols.

"Vol nation, let's rock," he wrote in his post.

Neyor had 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He will be entering his junior season in 2022. He also had a rushing touchdown.

His season best in receiving yards was 126 against Boise State.

He received offers from many schools after entering the transfer portal. Among them were SEC teams like LSU and Ole Miss. Schools like USC and Texas offered him too.

Neyor will join Tennessee receivers returning next season Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt.

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker reacted to the news on Twitter.