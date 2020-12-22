Trey Smith named to Coaches All-SEC First Team for second consecutive year

Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith has been named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team for the second consecutive year.
Smith, a senior at Tennessee, becomes the first Vols offensive lineman to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons since Arron Sears in 2005-06.
Smith was one of five offensive lineman selected to the first team.
During the 2020 campaign, Smith started all 10 games at left tackle. He recorded 664 snaps, allowing only on sack.
In his career at Tennessee, Smith started all but one game that he played in (41 of 42).
The full Coaches All-SEC First Team is:
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Ben Cleveland, Georgia
Trey Smith, Tennessee*
Deonte Brown, Alabama*
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
Mac Jones, Alabama
RB
Najee Harris, Alabama
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP
Kadarius Toney, Florida
DEFENSE
DL
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
LB
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Derek Stingley, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Kadarius Toney, Florida