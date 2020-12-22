Trey Smith named to Coaches All-SEC First Team for second consecutive year

Smith is the first Tennessee offensive lineman to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons since 2006.

Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith has been named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team for the second consecutive year.

Smith, a senior at Tennessee, becomes the first Vols offensive lineman to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons since Arron Sears in 2005-06.

Smith was one of five offensive lineman selected to the first team.

During the 2020 campaign, Smith started all 10 games at left tackle. He recorded 664 snaps, allowing only on sack.

In his career at Tennessee, Smith started all but one game that he played in (41 of 42).

The full Coaches All-SEC First Team is:

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Trey Smith, Tennessee*

Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

Mac Jones, Alabama

RB

Najee Harris, Alabama

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP

Kadarius Toney, Florida

DEFENSE

DL

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

LB

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Derek Stingley, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS