'Truly a blessing to be a Vol' | Tennessee commit Caleb Herring excited for his future with the team

Herring is a four-star EDGE and the top recruit in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2023.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last week, Tennessee football got a commitment from the top recruit in the state for the class of 2023.

Four-star EDGE Caleb Herring picked the Vols over schools like Georgia, the University of Southern California and Miami. He said he is ready to come to make an impact at the University of Tennessee.

"I am actually really excited," he said. "I'm grateful, thankful, all of that."

His commitment sparked a lot of excitement with head coach Josh Heupel.

"Yeah, he screamed into his phone," Herring said. "His wife was with him. He had his children and they were celebrating and stuff, jumping around. They were just really excited. The way he reacted is why I wanted him to be my coach."

Another reason he wanted to be a part of the Vols is a family connection. His brother, Elijah Herring, is a linebacker for the Vols. Caleb kept his commitment a surprise from him.

"When I went public with it, my brother was mad at first because I didn't tell him," he said with a laugh. "I said, 'Hey, I wanted to surprise you because you weren't the only one I haven't told yet.' He was mad at first, but he told me he was proud of me, he loved me and that he was happy I made this decision."

Herring said he enjoyed his visits to the school and feels comfortable and thrilled with what he has seen so far.

"Of course the fans are crazy, I love the energy there," he said. "The atmosphere overall there is amazing and the campus feels like home."

He has football, family and a place that feels like home at the University of Tennessee and that's why he said he's ready to come to Rocky Top.

"It's truly a blessing to be a Vol," he said.

Herring has one more season at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro before joining the Vols. He said his goal when he becomes a Vol is to become a great leader that teammates look up to.