There will be four classes in high school basketball, baseball and softball starting with the 2021-2022 season. The TSSAA Board of Control decided on the change on Monday, during its classification meeting.

Among the three sports, the classes will be evenly divided. Eight teams from each class will make the state tournament in Murfreesboro.

The three-class system in basketball has been in place since 1975. Baseball introduced its three-class system in 1976.