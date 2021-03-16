TSSAA football state title games moving to Chattanooga starting in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time since 2009, the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl football championships will not be played in Cookeville, Tennessee. The TSSAA Board of Control selected Chattanooga to host the 2021 and 2022 state championships on Tuesday. The event will now be played at Finley Stadium, the home of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team, instead of Tucker Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Tech football team.