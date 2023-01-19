TSSAA makes lacrosse an official high school sport, starting in 2024-2025 school year

On Thursday, the TSSAA sanctioned boys and girls lacrosse teams starting in the 2024 - 2025 school year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Soon, high schools may be able to host lacrosse teams and play in competitions across the state.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association voted to sanction lacrosse for the 2024 - 2025 school year during a special called meeting on Thursday. According to a release from the TSSAA, they approved sanctioning the sport unanimously.

During the same meeting, they also changed an existing rule to better align with other rules. They changed the "Amateur Rule" which says student-athletes who were never paid for their athletic skills are considered amateurs.

Originally, if they did get paid for their athletic skills, they would necessarily be ineligible for 12 months in the sport they play. After Thursday's meeting, they "may" be deemed ineligible for a period of "up to" 12 months.

The TSSAA said the rule change gives the executive director as well as schools a chance to take corrective action involving a potential violation before a student is penalized.