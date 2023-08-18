TSSAA creates new fines for schools over unruly high school sports fans

Behavior like using profane language or causing a hazardous situation in the stands can lead to fines for high school sports fans this year.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — During high school sporting events, school administrators are going to have their eyes on the crowd this year. Schools may need to pay $250 every time an unruly fan is ejected from a game after the TSSAA passed new rules this year.

"If you've played sports at all, you get that emotion is going to go into it," said Grant Tyler, a high school referee.

Tyler has been a referee for high school sports for around 13 years and said, sometimes, fan behavior can cross a line.

"Continuing to harp on something, or using profane language, or becoming too boisterous and causing a hazardous situation in the stands," he said.

This kind of behavior can result in a fan getting tossed from the stands, and while in the past it would end there, this year is different.

"The TSSAA has implemented a fine of $250 going to the school when a fan is ejected," said Jody Wright, a TSSAA board member and Fulton high school basketball coach.

TSSAA said the purpose is to make sure schools handle their fans in the stands better.

Some counties, like Knox County, are opting to have the ejected fan pay the fine and take a series of online sportsmanship classes before returning to sporting events within the county.

TSSAA has seen a significant rise in fan ejections since stadium COVID-19 restrictions ended.