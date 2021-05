TSSAA Spring Fling: How local teams are doing in the push for a state title

Baseball, softball, soccer and more, here's a look at how local teams are performing in Murfreesboro.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — For the first time in two years, local teams are competing in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for a chance to be a state champion. The Spring Fling began on Tuesday and will run through Friday, with high school baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and track & field teams facing off for a state title.

It's the time teams from all over the state have gotten together in Murfreesboro since May of 2019 after concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's spring sport championships.

Follow along all week with Channel 10 in Murfreesboro as well over 20 local teams aim to lift a trophy by Friday night.

WEDNESDAY

Girls' Tennis DII A Championship: CAK vs. USJ

Girls' Tennis DII AA Championship: Baylor vs. Catholic

Boys' Tennis DII A Championship: CPA vs. Webb

Baseball Class AAA Elimination Game: McMinn County vs. Clarksville

Baseball Class AA: Gibbs vs. Covington

Baseball DII A Semifinals: CPA vs. CAK

Baseball Class AAA: Farragut vs. Hardin County

Baseball Class AA: Nolensville vs. Pigeon Forge

Girls' Softball Class AAA: Farragut vs. Coffee County

Girls' Softball Class AA Elimination Game: Union County vs. Sequatchie County

Girls' Softball Class AA: Gibbs vs. Forrest

Soccer Class A Semifinals: Signal Mountain vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

Soccer Class A Semifinals: Merrol Hyde vs. Austin-East

Soccer DII A Semifinals: Webb vs. CPA

Soccer Class AAA Semifinals: Franklin vs. Bearden

Soccer Class AA Semifinals: Page vs. Greeneville

Soccer Class AA Semifinals: Sevier County vs. Dyersburg

TUESDAY

Girls' Tennis DII A: USJ 4, Webb 1

Girls' Tennis DII A: CAK 4, Lausanne 1

Girls' Tennis DII AA: Catholic 4, Brentwood Academy 0

Girls' Tennis Small Class: Summertown 4, L&N STEM 1

Boys' Tennis DII A: Webb 4, St. George's 2

Boys' Tennis Small Class: Merrol Hyde 4, L&N STEM 1

Soccer Class A: Austin-East 8, Gibson County 0

Soccer Class A: Gatlinburg-Pittman 9, Memphis East 0

Soccer Class AAA: Oakland 5, Farragut 2

Soccer Class AAA: Bearden 1, Collierville 0

Soccer Class AA: Sevier County 3, Murf. Central 2

Soccer Class AA: Greeneville 2, South Gibson 0

Baseball Class AA: Gibbs 4, Watertown 3

Baseball Class AAA: Farragut 8, McMinn County 0

Baseball DII A: CAK 5, Tipton-Rosemark 1

Baseball Class AA: Pigeon Forge 4, Ripley 0

Girls' Softball Class AA: Red Bank 6, Union County 2

Girls' Softball Class AAA: Farragut 3, Dickson County 1