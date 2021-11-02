TSSAA unveils Mr. and Miss Basketball Award finalists

East Tennessee is well represented among the finalists for the Mr. and Miss Basketball Award.

The TSSAA revealed this year's finalists for the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards. A handful of players from East Tennessee are among the finalists that were selected by a committee of sportswriters.

Maryville's Denae Fritz and Stone Memorial's Tessa Miller are two of three finalists for the Class AAA Miss Basketball Award. Fritz signed to play for Iowa State, last November. Miller is committed to Belmont University.

B.J. Edwards from Knoxville Catholic is a finalist for Division II-AA Mr. Basketball. Edwards already has over 1,000 career points as a junior for the Irish. He has offers from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.

Cosby's Trey Johnson is the lone East Tennessee finalist in Class A. The senior started all four years for the Eagles. He has scored more than 1,500 points in his career.

There are two East Tennessee finalists for Mr. Basketball in Class AA. Greeneville's Jakobi Gillespie is a two-sport athlete with offers from Tusculum basketball and Eastern Kentucky football. Scott's Trey Morrow has scored over 1,500 points as a Highlander. He has an offer from Maryville College.