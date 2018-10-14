Nashville (Tennessean) — Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie was upgraded from critical to stable condition, according to coach Rod Reed on Oct. 14.

"I called his mom (Staci) late Saturday night and she called me back today and said he had been upgraded from critical to stable," Reed said. "It's really great news."

Abercrombie has been at Vanderbilt University Medical Center since undergoing emergency surgery after he suffered a severe head injury during the Sept. 29 game against Vanderbilt.

The sophomore from Atlanta will be transferred to the Shepherd Center, an Atlanta spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation facility, if his condition continues to improve.

