TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game against Tennessee in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury. He came out of the game one play after being sacked by Vols defensive lineman Greg Emerson and went into the medical tent. Moments later he went back to the locker room.

Tagovailoa was 11-12 for 155 yards and an interception before the injury. He came into the weekend leading the nation with 27 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Alabama led Tennessee 21-10 at halftime.

