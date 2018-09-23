On a night when Tennessee honored the 1998 national championship team, the current Vols didn’t look any closer to returning to the glory days of the ‘90s in a 47-21 loss to rival Florida.

You don’t need to look any further than the turnover column on the stat sheet to see why Tennessee lost. Four fumbles lost. Two interceptions. Six turnovers led to 24 Florida points.

The Vols took a winnable game against a team they were capable of beating and turned it into a 26-point loss, the third-largest margin of defeat in the series (the two largest were 2007: 59-20; and 1994: 31-0).

“When you continue to let people run and hit the quarterback in the back when he’s not looking, eventually he’s going to drop the ball," Pruitt said.

We had a bad snap again in the red area, so two of our turnovers were in the red area. It’s something we focus on every day, trying to get them and trying not to give them up. For us to have success, we need to be on the other side. We need to be on the plus-four. That’s what we have to do if we want to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Pruitt did take something positive away from the loss. He liked the competitiveness he saw from his guys, particularly on defense.

"I saw guys that had a look in their eyes, and were competing. They were doing their best, and that’s a good thing. I think that’s something we can build on," Pruitt said.

"Am I happy the way the game turned out? No, but we’re trying to build a program here and it takes guys doing it the right way and guys doing it the right way all the time. I saw young guys that made mistakes early in the game that I felt had a little better look in their eye on how to compete and trying to finish."

The Vols have lost 10 straight SEC games, the longest such streak in school history and now they'll have to endure a stretch of three-straight games against top-ten opponents including two on the road, starting next week at no. 2 Georgia.

