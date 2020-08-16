Two fans show up for "Let Them Play Rally" at Neyland Stadium Saturday

Over 200 people said they were interesting the "Let Them Play Rally" on Facebook. Only two showed up, chanting their support for the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, a "Let Them Play Rally" was scheduled through Facebook to start at 4 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. Over 200 people said they were interested in attending.

When 4 p.m. rolled around on Saturday, two passionate Vols fans showed up — Josh and M.J. Evans. They held signs that said "Vets 4 Vols" and cheered for the Vols to play when football season started.

"I don't care if we do three runs," M.J. Evans said. "I just want to see them play."

Cars honked and people cheered as they shouted for the Vols to play during football season.

They walked around Gate 21, where the event was scheduled to start. Eventually, they realized nobody showed up for the event. So, they decided to be the rally themselves.

"I don't know what to do with myself if I don't have football," M.J. Evans said. "Saturdays are football for us. If we don't have it, maybe we'll go hiking or something, I guess."