The Big 12 Conference announced Kansas players Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack will face suspensions for their role in an end-of-game fight on Tuesday night between the Jayhawks and Kansas State. De Sousa will be suspended for 12 games while McCormack will miss two contests.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”

Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a statement earlier today that De Sousa would be suspended indefinitely, pending feedback from both the university and the Big 12 Conference.

"Without knowing exactly everything that went down, it was obvious to me that we played a role in what transpired and there will be penalties for that," Self said Tuesday night after the game.

"You win with class, you lose with class. It's disappointing that anything had to happen at the end and that's all I can say," Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber added after the game.

Kansas State's James Love and Antonio Gordon will be suspended for eight and three games respectively.

RELATED | Vols beat Ole Miss, 73-48, behind Fulkerson career-high

So what does this mean for the Vols? Tennessee travels to Lawrence to play No. 3 Kansas on Saturday at 4 p.m. In terms of on court production, considering everything that transpired, the Jayhawks are not losing much. McCormack has started 17 games for Kansas, so that hurts the team, but the 6'10" sophomore is averaging 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds this season. McCormack is the second tallest player on the team, so that could hurt them inside, but the Jayhawks still have seven-foot senior Udoka Azubuike in the fold. He's the team's second leading scorer. De Sousa, a sophomore, is averaging just under three points and three rebounds per game this season, but has now gained national notoriety after a photo of him during the fight, lifting a stool over his head, gained traction on social media.

De Sousa was suspended for the entirety of the 2018-2019 season after allegations arouse that his guardian, Fenny Falmagne, accepted at least $20,000 to steer De Sousa to Kansas.

The Vols will take on Kansas on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game will be played on ESPN.