Two Tennessee Basketball players tested positive for COVID-19

UT athletics confirmed to WBIR that a second player on Tennessee Basketball's team tested positive for COVID-19.
Credit: Louis Fernandez
Tennessee men's basketball holds its media day prior to the start of the 2019-2020 season.

A second Tennessee men's basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19, a Tennessee athletics spokesperson confirmed to WBIR. 

Voluntary workouts are still taking place, according to UT Athletics. 

This comes after a Tennessee male student-athlete test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, June 19th. 

"After testing several domestic members of our men’s and women’s basketball teams, one male student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19," the University said in a release. "With a plan already in place, our Sports Medicine staff immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department. We are encouraged by this affirmation that our procedures work."

The athletes were not named. 

These are the only confirmed cases with student-athletes at Tennessee. 

Tennessee Football returned to campus on Monday, June 8 and according to head coach Jeremy Pruitt, all of his players have tested negative. 