KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Two Tennessee football veterans were named first-team AP All-SEC on Monday afternoon: senior safety Nigel Warrior and junior guard Trey Smith.

The two are the only Vols on the AP All-SEC teams this season and are the first Tennessee players to receive the honor since Derek Barnett in 2016.

Warrior finished second on the team in total tackles with 68 and leads UT with four interceptions. His interceptions total is tied for second in the SEC.

Smith, a Jackson, Tennessee native, has developed a reputation for being one of the most ferocious blockers in college football, helping lead the way for a much improved offensive line for the Vols.

Tennessee is one of seven teams with multiple first-team players.

Alabama led the way with five first-team picks and 11 All-SEC picks overall. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the offensive player of the year, while his teammate Derek Stingley Jr. was named newcomer of the year and LSU's Ed Ogeron was named coach of the year. Auburn's Derrick Brown was named defensive player of the year.

