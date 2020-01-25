KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and edge rusher Darrell Taylor have played a lot of downs for the University of Tennessee over the past few years, but before they turn pro there's one more game left to play.

Both former Volunteers will be playing on the South Team at this year's Reese's Senior Bowl. The hope is that both Jennings and Taylor can perform well and improve their draft stock, as the game will be played in front of NFL scouts and coaches. The Vols haven't had anyone participate in the game since Cameron Sutton and Joshua Dobbs attended in 2017.

Darrell Taylor's current status for Saturday's game is still somewhat up in the air. Taylor didn't participate in practices earlier this week, but was in attendance for meetings. For Jennings, he's been a practice participant and he has raised some eyebrows while in Mobile, Alabama.

"He’s different than anyone in this group. He’s different than anyone else in this draft", said Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

For fans wanting to catch the game, this year's Reese's Senior Bowl will air Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.