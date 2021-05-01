Ty Chandler enters transfer portal

The running back will be a grad transfer next season.

Ty Chandler plans to end his collegiate career elsewhere. The running back has entered the transfer portal and will be a grad transfer on his new team, a Tennessee athletics spokesperson confirmed to WBIR on Tuesday.

Chandler rushed for 2,046 yards and 13 touchdowns with Tennessee. He also caught 58 passes for 465 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Vols in rushing during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The Nashville, Tennessee native finishes is Rocky Top career fifth in program history in all-purpose yards.