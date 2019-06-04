KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday morning in a release, Fairborn High School Athletic Director Kevin Alexander announced the hiring of Brooklyn Pumroy Summitt as the school's next girls basketball head coach.

Her first move was to hire her husband, Tyler Summitt, onto the staff.

"It will be great coaching alongside my husband, Tyler Summitt, who will be our varsity assistant coach," she said in the release.

Tyler Summitt returns to coaching for the first time since resigning from Louisiana Tech in 2016 due to "personal reasons."

“It is with great regret that I resign from my position as head coach of the women’s basketball program at Louisiana Tech University," said Summitt in a statement upon his resignation. "I am profoundly disappointed in myself for engaging in a relationship that has negatively affected the people I love, respect and care about the most. My hope, plans and prayers are to repair those relationships."

The new head coach went to high school at Fairborn before playing college ball at Marquette and Louisiana Tech. Summitt was an assistant coach at Marquette from 2012-2014 and the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2014-2016.