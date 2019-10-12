Ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, USA Swimming is preparing for a big event in Knoxville featuring the world's top swimmers.

The TYR Pro Swim Series is returning to Knoxville in 2020 from Jan. 16-19 at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on UT's campus.

The series of swim meets will include both veteran swimmers and those new to the international stage hoping to make their way to the Olympic trials on June 21-28 in Omaha, Nebraska.

There are five stops in the series, and each stop attracts between 400 to 600 of the world's top swimmers hoping to meet qualifying times in their event, including USA Swimming National Team members, Junior National Team members and top-50 world ranked swimmers

The first was in Greensboro, N.C. on November 6-9. Knoxville is second on the list, then things ramp up March 4-7 in Des Moines, Iowa. On April 16-19, the series heads to Mission Viejo, California, and on May 6-9 it wraps up in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Olympic swimmer Cammile Adams said she thinks Knoxville is a city to keep an eye on.

"There's gonna be lots of athletes that haven't really nailed down... they're not stopping travel yet, and those types of things, so I think you guys are going to get a lot of athletes that end of making that team right here in Knoxville, which is really exciting," she said.

The 3.5-day-long course events will be televised on NBCSN, the Olympic Channel, as well as live on usaswimming.org.