Three-star defensive end Tyree Weathersby commits to Tennessee football

Weathersby chose the Vols over South Carolina, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee football secured another class of 2023 recruit on Friday in three-star defensive end Tyree Weathersby, the commit announced on Twitter.

Weathersby chose Tennessee among 21 scholarship offers and a final list of Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky and South Carolina.

The Douglasville, Ga. is listed as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports composite rankings, as well as the 50th-rated prospect in Georgia and 64th defensive lineman in the class of 2023.