Three-star defensive end Tyree Weathersby commits to Tennessee football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee football secured another class of 2023 recruit on Friday in three-star defensive end Tyree Weathersby, the commit announced on Twitter.
Weathersby chose Tennessee among 21 scholarship offers and a final list of Tennessee, Mississippi State, Kentucky and South Carolina.
The Douglasville, Ga. is listed as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports composite rankings, as well as the 50th-rated prospect in Georgia and 64th defensive lineman in the class of 2023.
He became the 13th commit in Tennessee's class of 2023 and third from Georgia. Weathersby plays high school football at New Manchester High School, and was named the Region 6-AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year.