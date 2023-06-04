UGA's Kirby Smart says playing QB in a fast offense is easier, Vols' Josh Heupel indirectly responds

The Vols have a well-known fast-paced offense, so Smart took a jab at UT's system. Heupel says Tennessee quarterbacks have to understand and do a lot.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart caught the attention of Tennessee fans in early April when he commented on faced-paced offensive tempos, but Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel indirectly addressed those comments at a Vols' media availability on Thursday.

"A true quarterback is a decision-maker in our system because some systems take all the pressure off the quarterback and they just go really fast," said Smart.

Tennessee famously runs an up-tempo offense and led the nation in multiple offensive statistics last season. Following Tennessee's closed scrimmage on Thursday, Heupel was asked about the role of the quarterback in his offense, and the Vols' head coach said they play a pivotal role.

"Our guys control everything. I don't think there's anybody in America that puts more on their quarterbacks," Heupel said. "They've got to do it all."

Georgia will visit Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 18 to face the Vols, and both teams will go into the season with different starting quarterbacks than a year ago.