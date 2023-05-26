Union County baseball wins first-ever state championship in extra innings

This was the program's first-ever appearance in the state tournament. They beat Milan 8-3 in an eight-inning game for the 2A championship.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Union County baseball won its first-ever TSSAA state championship on Friday with an 8-3 in an extra-inning win over Milan in Murfreesboro. It was the program's first-ever appearance at the state tournament.

The team fell behind in the 2A title game, 1-0, in the first inning. The Patriots took the lead in the third inning thanks to RBIs from Ian Setzer and Jake Ryder to take a 2-1 lead.

Milan tied it up 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. This game went into extra innings and the Patriots started pouring it on.

In the top of the eighth inning, Logan Sweeney scored on a wild pitch to give Union County a 3-2 lead. Landon Hamic then scored on another wild pitch to make it 4-2. A hit from Ian Setzer brought in another run to make it 5-2.

Eben Hansen then had a bases-clearing double in the inning to make it 8-2 to take full control of the championship game.