Union County High School football suspended for two weeks

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Union County High School football operations are suspended for two weeks. The school's stated the news on its official twitter account on Tuesday.

With the suspension, the Patriots will not play their games against Greeneville and Halls.

Under recommendation of the health dept, all football operations will be suspended for the next two weeks, including games with Greenville and Halls. — Union County High School (@UnionCoPatriots) September 1, 2020

The tweet does not specifically mention positive COVID-19 tests as the reason for the sudden halt of football operations.

Union County's next scheduled game is Sept. 18 against Sullivan East.

The next scheduled game is Sept. 18 vs. Sullivan East https://t.co/dLS6Wg9Q5O — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) September 1, 2020