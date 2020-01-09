Union County High School football suspended for two weeks

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Union County High School football operations are suspended for two weeks. The school's stated the news on its official twitter account on Tuesday.
With the suspension, the Patriots will not play their games against Greeneville and Halls.
The tweet does not specifically mention positive COVID-19 tests as the reason for the sudden halt of football operations.
Union County's next scheduled game is Sept. 18 against Sullivan East.
Greeneville and Halls are looking for new opponents for Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, respectively, with Union County unavailable to play on those dates.