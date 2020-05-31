University of Louisville men's basketball assistant among dozens arrested during Breonna Taylor protests

According to Metro Police, director of basketball operations Kahil Fennel was charged with unlawful assembly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A University of Louisville men’s basketball staff member was among the dozens arrested during Saturday’s protests.

Police say Fennel was in violation of the city’s 9 p.m. curfew and did not comply with an order to leave.

The news comes after Coach Chris Mack offered a personal take on the protests via social media.

“I've never experienced anything like some of the players I coach experience. To get pulled over by a policeman only aggravates me, it's an inconvenience. It's never made me fear for my life. It shouldn't do that to anyone. But yet here we still are. I pray that our country can change.”

The coach also released a statement following Fennel's arrest.

“Earlier this morning Kahil and I spoke and I was made aware of his booking. I stand by my statement I made later in the morning and I stand by Kahil. When he feels the time is right he will comment.“

Fennel has been with the university for two years and spent one year as assistant basketball coach.

