Vols forward Uros Plavsic announces he will not return to the program

Plavsic said he will pursue a professional career now.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball forward Uros Plavsic has announced on his social media he will not return to the program next season.

Plavsic's post on Monday thanked Vol fans for all of their support and said he will pursue a professional career now.

He declared for the NBA Draft back in April. He played four seasons at Tennessee. Plavsic averaged 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this past season.

The forward shot 63.6% from the floor. His best scoring performance came against Kentucky at home when he had 19 points.