Tennessee center Uros Plavsic available to play in Battle 4 Atlantis

Head coach Rick Barnes said on Tuesday that Plavsic will be available for the Vols' tournament in the Bahamas this week.
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) celebrates after they defeated Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Tennessee center Uros Plavsic will be available to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, head coach Rick Barnes announced on Tuesday.

Plavsic injured his ankle early in the Vols' second game of the season against Colorado on Sunday, Nov. 11, and sat out the team's most recent game against Florida Gulf Coast.

The center started the first two games of the season but has played just 14 total minutes.

The Vols will open tournament play in Paradise Island on Wednesday, Nov. 23 against Butler at 7:30 p.m. The tournament will span three days, with the championship game being played on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

